Fajitas in Owings Mills

More about Clean Cuisine
Clean Cuisine
11299 Owings Mills Blvd, Suite 110, Owings Mills
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$13.95
Seasoned grilled chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, with field greens, salsa and guacamole.
More about Nino Taco
Nino Taco
10902 Boulevard Cir, Suite 4, Owings Mills
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$11.50
A light and crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken fajita mix, two cheeses, folded, then served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla Platter
|$13.99
A chicken fajita quesadilla and two sides.
|Chicken Fajita Nino Salad
|$12.99
Shredded lettuce topped with chicken fajita mix, assorted cheeses, homemade mild sauce, tomatoes, onions and spices.