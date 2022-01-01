Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Owings Mills

Owings Mills restaurants
Owings Mills restaurants that serve fajitas

Clean Cuisine image

 

Clean Cuisine

11299 Owings Mills Blvd, Suite 110, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Salad$13.95
Seasoned grilled chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, with field greens, salsa and guacamole.
More about Clean Cuisine
Item pic

 

Nino Taco

10902 Boulevard Cir, Suite 4, Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (1939 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$11.50
A light and crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken fajita mix, two cheeses, folded, then served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla Platter$13.99
A chicken fajita quesadilla and two sides.
Chicken Fajita Nino Salad$12.99
Shredded lettuce topped with chicken fajita mix, assorted cheeses, homemade mild sauce, tomatoes, onions and spices.
More about Nino Taco

