Greek salad in Owings Mills

Owings Mills restaurants
Owings Mills restaurants that serve greek salad

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lenny's Deli

9107 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills

Avg 4 (1406 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.99
More about Lenny's Deli
Guntry

10705 Red Run Boulevard, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.00
Romaine, olives, tomatoes, red onion, feta and parmesan cheeses with oregano vinaigrette.
More about Guntry

