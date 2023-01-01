Lobsters in Owings Mills
Owings Mills restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Eggspectation - Owings Mills
Eggspectation - Owings Mills
10209 Grand Central Ave,Ste 126, Owings Mills
|Lobster Omelette
|$36.00
A generous portion of gently sautéed lobster, brie cheese and green onions,
topped with our classic hollandaise sauce. Served with our Lyonnaise-style
potatoes.
|Lobster Benny
|$36.00
Two perfectly poached eggs accompanied by gently sautéed lobster on a
toasted English muffin with our classic hollandaise sauce. Served with our
Lyonnaise-style potatoes.