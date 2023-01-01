Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Owings Mills

Owings Mills restaurants
Owings Mills restaurants that serve lobsters

Eggspectation - Owings Mills

10209 Grand Central Ave,Ste 126, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Omelette$36.00
A generous portion of gently sautéed lobster, brie cheese and green onions,
topped with our classic hollandaise sauce. Served with our Lyonnaise-style
potatoes.
Lobster Benny$36.00
Two perfectly poached eggs accompanied by gently sautéed lobster on a
toasted English muffin with our classic hollandaise sauce. Served with our
Lyonnaise-style potatoes.
More about Eggspectation - Owings Mills
Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco

10090 Mill Run Circle, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Quesadilla$20.00
4 oz lobster (knuckle/tail) sauteed onion and bell pepper, melted jack cheese, smoked paprika, salt, pepper. Pickled slaw. Chipotle aioli on the side
More about Little Miner Taco

