Mussels in Owings Mills

Owings Mills restaurants
Owings Mills restaurants that serve mussels

Banner pic

 

Blue Point Crab House - Owings Mills - 11412 Reisterstown Rd

11412 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1lb Mussels$8.99
Includes: 1lb Mussels, 1 piece of corn, 1 Potato
More about Blue Point Crab House - Owings Mills - 11412 Reisterstown Rd
Banner pic

 

Mama's On the Half Shell Owings Mills - 10080 Reisterstown Rd

10080 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beer Mussels$22.50
Spicy chorizo sausage, & jumbo shrimp sautéed in a spicy tomato beer broth w/ red onions & tomatoes
White Wine Garlic Mussels$18.00
Garlic, white wine
More about Mama's On the Half Shell Owings Mills - 10080 Reisterstown Rd

Map

Map

