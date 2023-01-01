Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Owings Mills

Go
Owings Mills restaurants
Toast

Owings Mills restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Consumer pic

 

Eggspectation - Owings Mills

10209 Grand Central Ave,Ste 126, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Three shrimp tacos made with spicy slaw, avocado, chimichurri, and mango salsa in flour tortillas.
More about Eggspectation - Owings Mills
Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco

10090 Mill Run Circle, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Street Taco$3.00
Corn tortilla, 2 16/20 Grilled tiger shrimps, Cabbage slaw, Pico de gallo, Chipotle aioli, Cilantro
Shrimp Street Taco$3.00
Corn tortilla, 2 16/20 Grilled tiger shrimps, Cabbage slaw, Pico de gallo, Chipotle aioli, Cilantro
More about Little Miner Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Owings Mills

Cornbread

Egg Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fish Salad

Pepperoni Pizza

Home Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Owings Mills to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (94 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (489 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston