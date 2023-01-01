Shrimp tacos in Owings Mills
Owings Mills restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Eggspectation - Owings Mills
Eggspectation - Owings Mills
10209 Grand Central Ave,Ste 126, Owings Mills
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Three shrimp tacos made with spicy slaw, avocado, chimichurri, and mango salsa in flour tortillas.
More about Little Miner Taco
Little Miner Taco
10090 Mill Run Circle, Owings Mills
|Shrimp Street Taco
|$3.00
Corn tortilla, 2 16/20 Grilled tiger shrimps, Cabbage slaw, Pico de gallo, Chipotle aioli, Cilantro
|Shrimp Street Taco
|$3.00
Corn tortilla, 2 16/20 Grilled tiger shrimps, Cabbage slaw, Pico de gallo, Chipotle aioli, Cilantro