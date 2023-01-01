Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Owings Mills

Go
Owings Mills restaurants
Toast

Owings Mills restaurants that serve steak subs

Hue Cafe & Apothecary image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Hue Cafe & Apothecary - 10210 South Dolfield Road

10210 South Dolfield Road, Owings Mills

Avg 4.7 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The STEAK Sub$17.00
A lightly-toasted, fresh-baked hoagie stuffed with sautéed steak strips, onions, peppers & CHEZZ dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and banana peppers.
Steak Sub$16.95
A lightly toasted, fresh baked hoagie stuffed with sautéed steak strips, onions, peppers and chess dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and banana peppers.
More about Hue Cafe & Apothecary - 10210 South Dolfield Road
Consumer pic

 

Miski Peruvian Charbroiled Chicken - Owings Mills

10349 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Steak Sub$11.99
Chopped steak with onions, red peppers, green peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise served with french fries
More about Miski Peruvian Charbroiled Chicken - Owings Mills

Browse other tasty dishes in Owings Mills

Pancakes

Fish Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Tuna Salad

Chili

Bread Pudding

Fajita Salad

Cornbread

Map

More near Owings Mills to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (430 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (96 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (489 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston