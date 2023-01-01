Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Owings Mills

Go
Owings Mills restaurants
Toast

Owings Mills restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

 

Neo Pizza & Taphouse

10995 Owings Mills Blvd, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$6.49
More about Neo Pizza & Taphouse
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lenny's Deli

9107 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills

Avg 4 (1406 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$5.49
More about Lenny's Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Owings Mills

Fish Sandwiches

Bread Pudding

Home Fries

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Egg Sandwiches

Brisket

Map

More near Owings Mills to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (91 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (477 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston