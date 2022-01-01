Tacos in Owings Mills

Hue Cafe & Apothecary image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Hue Cafe & Apothecary

10210 South Dolfield Road, Owings Mills

Avg 4.7 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Taco Box$14.00
Two grilled flour tortillas stuffed with Hue slaw and a protein of your choice topped with basil, pico de gallo & Huemade cilantro crema. Proteins: steak, Chesapeake shrimp (sf), or braised jackfruit & shroom (gf/sf). Served with a side of pickled veggies.
More about Hue Cafe & Apothecary
Taco Salad image

 

Nino Taco

10902 Boulevard Cir, Suite 4, Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (1939 reviews)
Takeout
2 Taco Platter$7.99
Two tacos of your choice and two sides.
Taco Salad$10.35
Shredded lettuce topped with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, cheese, homemade mild sauce, sour cream and spices.
Taco$2.80
A crisp corn or soft flour tortilla, filled with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, lettuce, cheese and homemade mild sauce.
More about Nino Taco

