Tuna sandwiches in Owings Mills

Owings Mills restaurants
Owings Mills restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

THB Bagelry & Deli - Owings Mills

10288 Mill Run Circle Unit 100, Owings Mills

TakeoutDelivery
Low Fat Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.95
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.95
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
Fiji Tuna Sandwich$10.55
Served w/ slice pickle: Feel free to sub bagel w/ any bread
White Albacore tuna salad, muenster cheese, roasted red peppers on Asiago bagel pressed
More about THB Bagelry & Deli - Owings Mills
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lenny's Delicatessen

9107 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills

Avg 4 (1406 reviews)
Takeout
Lenny's Famous Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.99
Chilled creamy mild fish sandwich.
More about Lenny's Delicatessen

