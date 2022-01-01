Go
Owl House Cafe | Grill

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2555 Capitol Dr Ste I • $

Avg 4.7 (496 reviews)

Popular Items

Hand Cut French Fries$2.99
Chicken Philly Cheese$7.99
8" Sub white sub bread, Grill chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Onion, Green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo salt & pepper
Wings$1.35
A dollar & change each, add as many as you want!
Served with Ranch or blue cheese, Please specify
American Burger$6.99
Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and American cheese
Home Chips$3.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Fried Chicken on Brioche bun with mayo lettuce tomato and Swiss cheese
20 Oz - Mountain Dew$2.29
Steak Philly Cheese steak$7.99
8" Sub white sub bread, Grilled Steak, Mushrooms, Onion, Green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo salt & pepper
Classic Burger$5.99
Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with American cheese, Mustard, ketchup, Onion and Pickles
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

2555 Capitol Dr Ste I

Creedmoor NC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

