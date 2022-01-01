Owl House Cafe | Grill
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
2555 Capitol Dr Ste I • $
2555 Capitol Dr Ste I
Creedmoor NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
