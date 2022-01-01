Owlbear Barbecue
Responsibly sourced animals cooked with an oak fire and lots of love.
The Secret Ingredient Is Black Magic.
BBQ
2826 Larimer St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2826 Larimer St
Denver CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dio Mio
Hand made pasta, seasonal ingredients, good vibes
Don't Call Me Charlie - Bluebird Market
Come in and enjoy!
Noble Riot
About
A modern wine bar that tells the story of the farmer, winemaker, and nature. You should know what you’re putting your mouth.
Principles Not Plonk.
Tammens Fish Market
Come in and enjoy!