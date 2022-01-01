Go
Owlbear Barbecue

Responsibly sourced animals cooked with an oak fire and lots of love.
The Secret Ingredient Is Black Magic.

BBQ

2826 Larimer St • $$

Avg 4.7 (452 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled duck
Pulled confit duck legs, available by the pound. Limited quantities - order while supplies last! Pickles available upon request.
3:00 pm
Whole rack of ribs$30.00
A whole rack of dry-rubbed spare ribs, sliced or unsliced. Pickles available upon request.
11:00 am
Brisket & sides$220.00
An entire Owlbear smoked brisket, sliced or unsliced. Comes with a 32 oz side of pesto mac n cheese, a 32 oz side of garlic mashed potatoes with gravy, and a spiced apple pie from Crema Coffee House. Serves 8-10 people.
2:00 pm
Whole brisket$150.00
An entire Owlbear smoked brisket. Pickles available upon request.
1:30 pm
Pesto mac & cheese
Our famous four-cheese mac, dressed up for the holidays with house made pesto. We recommend at least 6-8 oz per person.
Oma's apple pie$20.00
Spiced double crust apple pie, baked exclusively for Owlbear Barbecue by our friends at Crema Coffee House, following an old family recipe.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Divey
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2826 Larimer St

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
