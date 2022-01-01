Owl's Nest
Come in and enjoy our famous Brandy or Whiskey Old Fashions, our sky high Brandy Alexander or Grasshopper. We have Thursday night wings, Fish Fry Friday, Saturday night Prime Rib, Owl's Nest Chicken Sunday.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
617 E North St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
617 E North St
Poynette WI
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
