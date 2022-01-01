OX-B's
Chicken Wings, mac and Cheese, Pork Rinds, Baked Beans, Cornbread, Custom Sauces
Built on the foundation of serving quality southern comfort food, OX-B’ˢ also breaks the mold in restaurant culture. Our focus on people is second to none, building a positive environment for guests and employees alike.
771 S. 30th st
Popular Items
Location
771 S. 30th st
Heath OH
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
LaPaloma
Come on in and enjoy!
Homestead Beer Co.
Licking County, Ohio’s largest production microbrewery!
Big Apple Cafe - Church St
Breakfast So Slammin'
We Serve It All Day!
Trek Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!