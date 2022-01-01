Go
OX-B's

Chicken Wings, mac and Cheese, Pork Rinds, Baked Beans, Cornbread, Custom Sauces
Built on the foundation of serving quality southern comfort food, OX-B’ˢ also breaks the mold in restaurant culture. Our focus on people is second to none, building a positive environment for guests and employees alike.

771 S. 30th st

Popular Items

Waffle Fries$2.50
Fountain Drink$1.50
6 Boneless$6.75
White Cheddar Mac$3.00
Chicken & Waffle Fries$9.50
Waffle Fries drizzled with Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Add any of our sides and they go right on top!
Ranch$0.50
8 Boneless$8.75
Yellow Mac$3.00
Cornbread$0.50
12 Boneless$12.50
Location

771 S. 30th st

Heath OH

Sunday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
