OX-B's
Here for a limited time!!!! ORDER NOW
1001 s main st
Popular Items
Location
1001 s main st
Baltimore OH
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ma-Maw's Diner
Come on in and enjoy!
Schaffner's Drive In
Schaffner's Drive In is a family owned and operated ice cream shop in Baltimore, Ohio
Outerbelt Brewing
A brewery/taproom in a rustic industrial setting
County Line Bar & Q
Come on in and enjoy!