Go
Toast

OX-B's

Here for a limited time!!!! ORDER NOW

1001 s main st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Waffle Fries$2.50
White Cheddar Mac$3.00
Yellow Mac$3.00
8 Boneless$8.75
Chicken & Waffle Fries$9.50
Waffle Fries drizzled with Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Add any of our sides and they go right on top!
Cornbread$0.50
OX-B Slaw$2.25
Ranch$0.50
12 Boneless$12.50
6 Boneless$6.75
See full menu

Location

1001 s main st

Baltimore OH

Sunday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ma-Maw's Diner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Schaffner's Drive In

No reviews yet

Schaffner's Drive In is a family owned and operated ice cream shop in Baltimore, Ohio

Outerbelt Brewing

No reviews yet

A brewery/taproom in a rustic industrial setting

County Line Bar & Q

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston