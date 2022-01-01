OX-B's
Chicken Wings, mac and Cheese, Pork Rinds, Baked Beans, Cornbread, Custom Sauces
Built on the foundation of serving quality southern comfort food, OX-B’ˢ also breaks the mold in restaurant culture. Our focus on people is second to none, building a positive environment for guests and employees alike.
14950 E Broad St
Reynoldsburg OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
