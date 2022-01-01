Oxford restaurants you'll love

Oxford restaurants
Toast
  • Oxford

Oxford's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Sandwich
Must-try Oxford restaurants

Char & Lemon image

 

Char & Lemon

302 Center Rock Green, Oxford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Char & Lemon Pizza$18.00
bufala mozzarella, mascarpone, lemon, arugula
Margherita Pizza$12.00
mozzarella, parmesan, basil, olive oil
Panko Crusted Mozzarella$8.00
pomodoro dipping sauce
More about Char & Lemon
Fritz's Snack Bar image

 

Fritz's Snack Bar

72 Oxford Rd, Oxford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Eggs Benedict$8.25
Two eggs poached on a grilled English muffin with ham topped with hollandaise sauce with a side of home fries
Breakfast Special$8.10
Two eggs any style, your choice of meat, home fries and coffee
med coffee$1.75
More about Fritz's Snack Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Quarry Coffee & Cafe

101 Main Street, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Quarry Coffee & Cafe
