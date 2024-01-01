Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese pizza in
Oxford
/
Oxford
/
Cheese Pizza
Oxford restaurants that serve cheese pizza
Char & Lemon
302 Center Rock Green, Oxford
No reviews yet
Marinara Pizza (NO CHEESE)
$13.00
oregano, garlic
More about Char & Lemon
Bistro 143
143 Oxford Rd, Oxford
No reviews yet
LG Cheese Pizza 18in
$17.00
SM Cheese Pizza 12in
$12.00
More about Bistro 143
Browse other tasty dishes in Oxford
Cookies
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Hummus
Caesar Salad
Chipotle Chicken
More near Oxford to explore
Shelton
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Waterbury
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(8 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Middlebury
No reviews yet
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.3
(58 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(549 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1378 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(500 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(391 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(395 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(729 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston