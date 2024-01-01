Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken piccata in
Oxford
/
Oxford
/
Chicken Piccata
Oxford restaurants that serve chicken piccata
Char & Lemon
302 Center Rock Green, Oxford
No reviews yet
Chicken Piccata
$28.00
lemon, butter, capers, penne
More about Char & Lemon
Bistro 143
143 Oxford Rd, Oxford
No reviews yet
CHICKEN PICCATA
$22.00
Lemon butter white wine, capers, over pasta
More about Bistro 143
