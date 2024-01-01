Chicken salad in Oxford
The Boars Nest - 248 Oxford Road
248 Oxford Road, Oxford
|Chicken Cesear Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, Crutons and Parmesan
Quarry Coffee Co.
101 Main Street, Oxford
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Pico, lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, grilled chicken, shredded cheese, with chipotle ranch dressing
|Spicy Orange Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Marinated grilled chicken, pickled radish, red cabbage, Gazy Farm lettuce, and crispy wontons
|Caeser Salad
|$7.00
romain, parmesan, radicchio & croutons