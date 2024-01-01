Chicken salad in Oxford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Boars Nest - 248 Oxford Road

248 Oxford Road, Oxford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cesear Salad$12.00
Romaine, Crutons and Parmesan
Quarry Coffee Co.

101 Main Street, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$16.00
Pico, lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, grilled chicken, shredded cheese, with chipotle ranch dressing
Spicy Orange Chicken Salad$13.00
Marinated grilled chicken, pickled radish, red cabbage, Gazy Farm lettuce, and crispy wontons
Caeser Salad$7.00
romain, parmesan, radicchio & croutons
