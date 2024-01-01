Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Oxford

Oxford restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Morea Kitchen & Bar

340 Oxford Road, Oxford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Lava Cake$12.00
More about Morea Kitchen & Bar
Quarry Coffee Co.

101 Main Street, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.50
More about Quarry Coffee Co.

