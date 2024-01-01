Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg rolls in
Oxford
/
Oxford
/
Egg Rolls
Oxford restaurants that serve egg rolls
Quarry Coffee Co.
101 Main Street, Oxford
No reviews yet
Western Egg Roll
$10.00
Peppers, onions, scrambled egg, cheese, jalepeno aioli
More about Quarry Coffee Co.
Bistro 143
143 Oxford Rd, Oxford
No reviews yet
BUFFALO CHICKEN EGG ROLLS
$14.00
Crispy fried, blue cheese dip
More about Bistro 143
