Egg rolls in Oxford

Oxford restaurants
Oxford restaurants that serve egg rolls

Quarry Coffee Co.

101 Main Street, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Western Egg Roll$10.00
Peppers, onions, scrambled egg, cheese, jalepeno aioli
More about Quarry Coffee Co.
Bistro 143

143 Oxford Rd, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN EGG ROLLS$14.00
Crispy fried, blue cheese dip
More about Bistro 143

