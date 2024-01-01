Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Oxford

Go
Oxford restaurants
Toast

Oxford restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

Morea Kitchen & Bar

340 Oxford Road, Oxford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrata Ravioli$24.00
pesto creamy sauce (VEG)
More about Morea Kitchen & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Oxford House Tavern

441 Oxford Rd, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$30.00
More about Oxford House Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Oxford

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Chopped Salad

Cheesecake

Salmon

Pies

Chicken Wraps

Hummus

Map

More near Oxford to explore

Shelton

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Middlebury

No reviews yet

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1508 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (538 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (399 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (779 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston