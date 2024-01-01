Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rigatoni in
Oxford
/
Oxford
/
Rigatoni
Oxford restaurants that serve rigatoni
Morea Kitchen & Bar
340 Oxford Road, Oxford
No reviews yet
Lamb Rigatoni
$26.00
green peas | tomato-mascarpone sauce
More about Morea Kitchen & Bar
Bistro 143
143 Oxford Rd, Oxford
No reviews yet
BISTRO RIGATONI BOLOGNESE
$22.00
Hearty, slow stewed tomatoes, chunky beef and pork sauce with a touch of cream
More about Bistro 143
