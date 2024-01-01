Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Oxford

Oxford restaurants
Oxford restaurants that serve rigatoni

Morea Kitchen & Bar

340 Oxford Road, Oxford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Rigatoni$26.00
green peas | tomato-mascarpone sauce
More about Morea Kitchen & Bar
Bistro 143

143 Oxford Rd, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BISTRO RIGATONI BOLOGNESE$22.00
Hearty, slow stewed tomatoes, chunky beef and pork sauce with a touch of cream
More about Bistro 143

