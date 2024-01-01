Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Oxford

Oxford restaurants
Oxford restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Morea Kitchen & Bar

340 Oxford Road, Oxford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$28.00
grilled | potato | vegetables
citrus-dill sauce (GF)
More about Morea Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Char & Lemon

302 Center Rock Green, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Seared Salmon$29.00
jasmine rice, cilantro lime aioli, broccoli rabe, gremolata
More about Char & Lemon

