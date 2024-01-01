Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon in
Oxford
/
Oxford
/
Salmon
Oxford restaurants that serve salmon
Morea Kitchen & Bar
340 Oxford Road, Oxford
No reviews yet
Salmon
$28.00
grilled | potato | vegetables
citrus-dill sauce (GF)
More about Morea Kitchen & Bar
Char & Lemon
302 Center Rock Green, Oxford
No reviews yet
Pan Seared Salmon
$29.00
jasmine rice, cilantro lime aioli, broccoli rabe, gremolata
More about Char & Lemon
