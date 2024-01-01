Tacos in Oxford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oxford restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Morea Kitchen & Bar

340 Oxford Road, Oxford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$22.00
pan seared | fresh avocado
arugula | paprika-sriracha-smoked aioli
More about Morea Kitchen & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Quarry Coffee Co.

101 Main Street, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Braised Beef Taco$8.00
w/ cheese, onion, cilantro, lime
More about Quarry Coffee Co.

Map

