Tacos in Oxford

Oxford restaurants that serve tacos
Morea Kitchen & Bar
340 Oxford Road, Oxford
No reviews yet
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
$22.00
pan seared | fresh avocado
arugula | paprika-sriracha-smoked aioli
More about Morea Kitchen & Bar
Quarry Coffee Co.
101 Main Street, Oxford
No reviews yet
Braised Beef Taco
$8.00
w/ cheese, onion, cilantro, lime
More about Quarry Coffee Co.
