Oxford Exchange

There may be nothing that brings people together as often as food and drink. A daytime affair, The Restaurant serves weekday breakfast and lunch, weekend brunch, and afternoon tea, where guests may be seated in an art-filled dining room with an open kitchen or the sunlit Conservatory, complete with creeping vines and a retractable glass roof. Showcasing continued attention to detail, the menu consists of fresh, seasonal, signature dishes, complemented by an array of premium coffees, teas, and cocktails for a new translation of the classic bistro.

420 West Kennedy Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.6 (3263 reviews)

Popular Items

French Toast$15.00
cinnamon swirl sourdough, fresh berries, maple syrup
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
buttermilk brine, dill pickle chips, garlic aioli, toasted potato bun
Burger$16.00
double patty, American cheese, tomato, bibb, OE sauce, toasted potato roll
Grilled Chicken Paillard$19.00
arugula, truffle vinaigrette, shaved parmesan, crispy fries
Club Sandwich$16.00
roasted turkey, avocado, tomato, bacon, bibb, Swiss, garlic aioli, toasted bread
Seasonal Chopped$20.00
romaine, spinach, arugula, grilled chicken, dates, goat cheese, avocado, fresh corn, pumpkin seeds, citrus cilantro vinaigrette
Chicken Burger$18.00
avocado, jalepeno, tomato, feta, cumin aioli, toasted bun
Super Simple$10.00
eggs, cheese & bacon on toast
Black Bean Burger$16.00
hemp seeds, crispy onions, watercress, avocado, cumin aioli, toasted bun
Brunch Club Sandwich$17.00
roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato, bibb, Swiss, garlic aioli, toasted bread
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Business Services
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

420 West Kennedy Boulevard

Tampa FL

Sunday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

TeBella at Oxford Exchange

No reviews yet

Offering over 45 different loose leaf teas, hand crafted drinks, and more!

Buddy Brew Coffee

No reviews yet

We believe coffee should be extraordinary. That’s why we only source beans that are in the top 2% in quality in the world, and pay top prices so farmers can thrive. Every cup is freshly roasted, expertly brewed and perfectly poured. #BrewGoodDoGood

Cafe 124

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Noble Rice

No reviews yet

American Izakaya. Sushi/Ramen/Pub

