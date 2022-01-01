Oxford restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Doc's Sunset Grille
104 W Pier St, Oxford
|Popular items
|Sunset Burger
|$13.00
Build your own burger. Choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Bleu Cheese, Provolone, or Pepperjack. Served on a brioche roll.
|Wings
|$14.00
Choose from: Buffalo, Old Bay, Teriyaki, or Sweet and Spicy
|Rockfish Tenders
|$12.00
Served with house made chips and tartar sauce.
Pope's Tavern at the Oxford Inn
504 S. Morris St, Oxford Inn