Oxford restaurants you'll love

Oxford restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Oxford

Oxford's top cuisines

American
American
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Oxford restaurants

Doc's Sunset Grille image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Doc's Sunset Grille

104 W Pier St, Oxford

Avg 4.2 (143 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sunset Burger$13.00
Build your own burger. Choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Bleu Cheese, Provolone, or Pepperjack. Served on a brioche roll.
Wings$14.00
Choose from: Buffalo, Old Bay, Teriyaki, or Sweet and Spicy
Rockfish Tenders$12.00
Served with house made chips and tartar sauce.
More about Doc's Sunset Grille
Latitude 38 Bistro and Spirits

26342 Oxford Rd, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Latitude 38 Bistro and Spirits
DO NOT USE - Latitude 38 Bistro and Spirits

26342 Oxford Rd Oxford, MD 21654, Oxford

No reviews yet
More about DO NOT USE - Latitude 38 Bistro and Spirits
Pope's Tavern at the Oxford Inn

504 S. Morris St, Oxford Inn

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Pope's Tavern at the Oxford Inn
