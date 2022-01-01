Oxford restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Sick Pizza Company
33 N Washington, Oxford
|Free Bag of Bread - Oxford Sports Discount Card - must present card
Free Bag of bread with $20.00 Purchase. Must present discount card at time of purchase or full price of bread will be added to your order.
|Antipasto - Small
|$8.99
Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, Cubed Ham& Salami, pepperocini, artichokes, tomato, fresh mozzarella, house croutons & greek olives
|16" Hand Tossed Round Pizza
|$13.99
Made from scratch dough, dressed with sauce and House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese. Additional toppings $2.25 Extra Cheese add $3.00
Common Denominator Coffee + Community
925 N Lapeer Rd #123, Oxford
|Quiche
|$5.50
Made from scratch buttery crust filled with eggs, ham, cheddar, and asparagus!
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$6.50
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and Ranch Dressing!
|Frappe
|$4.50
Victoria’s Wine & Dine
12 S Washington St, Oxford
|Ceasar Salad
|$8.95
Hearts of Romaine, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons. With creamy Caesar Dressing.
|Hudson’s Maurice Salad
|$14.95
Our version of the famous department store recipe with Iceberg Lettuce, Julienne Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Sweet Gherkins, Green Olives with special Maurice Dressing. Chopped and tossed upon request.
|New Year's Eve Event 6-8pm
Join us to ring in the New Year! Seat price includes a four course meal paired with four fabulous wines. Menu:
Lobster Bisque
Winter Citrus & Fennel Salad
Beef Wellington "Pot Pie"
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Price is per person, gratuity is included (please do not tip when you purchase the seats).
Achatz Pies of Oxford
960 N Lapeer Rd, Oxford
5-1 Diner LLC
51 South Washington Street suite A, Oxford