Oxford restaurants you'll love

Must-try Oxford restaurants

Sick Pizza Company image

PIZZA

Sick Pizza Company

33 N Washington, Oxford

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Free Bag of Bread - Oxford Sports Discount Card - must present card
Free Bag of bread with $20.00 Purchase. Must present discount card at time of purchase or full price of bread will be added to your order.
Antipasto - Small$8.99
Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, Cubed Ham& Salami, pepperocini, artichokes, tomato, fresh mozzarella, house croutons & greek olives
16" Hand Tossed Round Pizza$13.99
Made from scratch dough, dressed with sauce and House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese. Additional toppings $2.25 Extra Cheese add $3.00
More about Sick Pizza Company
Common Denominator Coffee + Community image

 

Common Denominator Coffee + Community

925 N Lapeer Rd #123, Oxford

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quiche$5.50
Made from scratch buttery crust filled with eggs, ham, cheddar, and asparagus!
Chicken Ranch Wrap$6.50
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and Ranch Dressing!
Frappe$4.50
More about Common Denominator Coffee + Community
Victoria’s Wine & Dine image

 

Victoria’s Wine & Dine

12 S Washington St, Oxford

Avg 4.8 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ceasar Salad$8.95
Hearts of Romaine, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons. With creamy Caesar Dressing.
Hudson’s Maurice Salad$14.95
Our version of the famous department store recipe with Iceberg Lettuce, Julienne Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Sweet Gherkins, Green Olives with special Maurice Dressing. Chopped and tossed upon request.
New Year's Eve Event 6-8pm
Join us to ring in the New Year! Seat price includes a four course meal paired with four fabulous wines. Menu:
Lobster Bisque
Winter Citrus & Fennel Salad
Beef Wellington "Pot Pie"
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Price is per person, gratuity is included (please do not tip when you purchase the seats).
More about Victoria’s Wine & Dine
Restaurant banner

 

Achatz Pies of Oxford

960 N Lapeer Rd, Oxford

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Achatz Pies of Oxford
Restaurant banner

 

5-1 Diner LLC

51 South Washington Street suite A, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 5-1 Diner LLC
