Reuben in Oxford

Oxford restaurants
Toast

Oxford restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Sick Pizza Company

33 N Washington, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben Pie - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece$16.99
A seasonal savory treat - pairing Detroit's own Wigley's Corned Beef, shredded Kraut and our special sauce
Reuben Pie - 16" Hand Tossed Round$24.99
A seasonal savory treat - pairing Detroit's own Wigley's Corned Beef, shredded Kraut and our special sauce
Reuben Pie - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece$24.99
A seasonal savory treat - pairing Detroit's own Wigley's Corned Beef, shredded Kraut and our special sauce
More about Sick Pizza Company
Banner pic

 

Achatz Pies - Oxford - 960 N Lapeer Rd

960 N Lapeer Rd, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
8" Reuben Corned Beef Pot Pie$9.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese wrapped in our delicious pie crust to satisfy any Reuben sandwich lover!
Comes frozen, ready to bake!
More about Achatz Pies - Oxford - 960 N Lapeer Rd

