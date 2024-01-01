Tacos in Oxford
Oxford restaurants that serve tacos
More about Sick Pizza Company
Sick Pizza Company
33 N Washington, Oxford
|Sick Taco Pie - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece
|$16.99
We start with our Detroit style - steel pan deep dish - add tostados chips, two cheese blend plus cheddar, perfectly spiced beef, and mild salsa - finished with lettuce, black olives, pickled jalapeño and sour cream. The Sick Staff has given this one 5 stars!
|Sick Taco Pie - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece
|$24.99
We start with our Detroit style - steel pan deep dish - add tostados chips, two cheese blend plus cheddar, perfectly spiced beef, and mild salsa - finished with lettuce, black olives, pickled jalapeño and sour cream. The Sick Staff has given this one 5 stars!
Achatz Pies - Oxford - 960 N Lapeer Rd
960 N Lapeer Rd, Oxford
|Cinco De Pie-yo Taco Kits - Available May 3rd-5th
|$14.99
Cinco De Pie-yo Pie Taco kits- Available May 3rd-5th
5 cinnamon sugar taco shells, with sides of vanilla pastry cream, fruit pie filling*, whipped cream, and crumb topping.
*Your choice of apple or cherry fruit pie filling
$14.99 per kit
Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with our Pie Taco Kits!
4 tacos per kit with toppings to build at home.
Contains: 4 cinnamon sugar pie taco shells, vanilla pastry cream, cherry pie filling, toasted crumb, and whipped cream