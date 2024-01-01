Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Oxford

Oxford restaurants
Oxford restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Sick Pizza Company

33 N Washington, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sick Taco Pie - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece$16.99
We start with our Detroit style - steel pan deep dish - add tostados chips, two cheese blend plus cheddar, perfectly spiced beef, and mild salsa - finished with lettuce, black olives, pickled jalapeño and sour cream. The Sick Staff has given this one 5 stars!
Sick Taco Pie - Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece$24.99
We start with our Detroit style - steel pan deep dish - add tostados chips, two cheese blend plus cheddar, perfectly spiced beef, and mild salsa - finished with lettuce, black olives, pickled jalapeño and sour cream. The Sick Staff has given this one 5 stars!
More about Sick Pizza Company
Item pic

 

Achatz Pies - Oxford - 960 N Lapeer Rd

960 N Lapeer Rd, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinco De Pie-yo Taco Kits - Available May 3rd-5th$14.99
Cinco De Pie-yo Pie Taco kits- Available May 3rd-5th
5 cinnamon sugar taco shells, with sides of vanilla pastry cream, fruit pie filling*, whipped cream, and crumb topping.
*Your choice of apple or cherry fruit pie filling
$14.99 per kit
Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with our Pie Taco Kits!
4 tacos per kit with toppings to build at home.
Contains: 4 cinnamon sugar pie taco shells, vanilla pastry cream, cherry pie filling, toasted crumb, and whipped cream
More about Achatz Pies - Oxford - 960 N Lapeer Rd

