Caesar salad in Oxford
Oxford restaurants that serve caesar salad
Mugshots Grill & Bar
1400 Merchants Drive, Oxford
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
|SIDE SALAD - CAESAR
|$2.99
Boure'
110 Courthouse Square, Oxford
|Entree Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine ribbons, chopped kalamata olives, boiled egg slices, croutons, parmesan cheese
|Small Caesar Salad
|$7.00
romaine ribbons, chopped kalamata olives, boiled egg slices, croutons, parmesan cheese