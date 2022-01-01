Caesar salad in Oxford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Proud Larrys

211 S Lamar Blvd, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$10.00
Caesar Salad
More about Proud Larrys
Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

1400 Merchants Drive, Oxford

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
SIDE SALAD - CAESAR$2.99
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Banner pic

 

Boure'

110 Courthouse Square, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Entree Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine ribbons, chopped kalamata olives, boiled egg slices, croutons, parmesan cheese
Small Caesar Salad$7.00
romaine ribbons, chopped kalamata olives, boiled egg slices, croutons, parmesan cheese
More about Boure'
Greenline Salads image

 

Greenline Salads

1002 Van Buren Avenue, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.50
Chopped Romaine, Baked Chicken, Parmesan, Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, Suggested Dressing: Caesar
More about Greenline Salads

