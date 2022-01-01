Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Oxford
/
Oxford
/
Chicken Tenders
Oxford restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Boure'
110 Courthouse Square, Oxford
No reviews yet
Adult Chicken Tender
$10.00
Kids Chicken Fingers
$4.25
Boure sauce
More about Boure'
Oxford Burger Company
920 Jackson Ave, East Oxford
No reviews yet
Chicken Strip Basket
$9.00
3 fried chicken strips with choice of side.
More about Oxford Burger Company
