Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Oxford

Go
Oxford restaurants
Toast

Oxford restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Banner pic

 

Proud Larrys

211 S Lamar Blvd, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salsa & Chips$6.00
More about Proud Larrys
Item pic

 

Oby’s - 1931 University Ave

1931 University Ave, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salsa and Chips$6.25
Tortilla chips and house made salsa
More about Oby’s - 1931 University Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Oxford

Ravioli

Salad Wrap

Egg Rolls

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Veggie Burgers

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Oxford to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (12 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1267 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (808 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston