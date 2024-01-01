Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Oxford

Oxford restaurants
Toast

Oxford restaurants that serve chopped salad

My Michelle's Catering

485 Ryland Way, Oxford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Ranch Chopped Chicken Cabbage Salad (GF)$10.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Green & Red Cabbage, Green Onion, Cilantro, Carrots, Red Bell Peppers, Corn, Roasted Pumpkins Seeds, Housemade Greek Yogurt Ranch, Tortilla Chips.
492 cal, 20g fat, 45g carbs, 37g protein, 8g fiber ~Nutritional information does not include any substitutions, extras or add-ons.
More about My Michelle's Catering
Boure' - 110 Courthouse Square

110 Courthouse Square, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Chopped Salad$15.00
romaine, red cabbage, edamame, red and green bell peppers, carrots, cucumbers, cashews, fried wontons and a sesame ginger vinaigrette
More about Boure' - 110 Courthouse Square

