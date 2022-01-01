Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Oxford

Go
Oxford restaurants
Toast

Oxford restaurants that serve cookies

South Depot Taco Shop image

 

South Depot Taco Shop

1004 Van Buren Ave, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
COOKIE$1.00
Chocolate Chip
More about South Depot Taco Shop
Greenline Salads image

 

Greenline Salads

1002 Van Buren Avenue, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
COOKIE$1.00
More about Greenline Salads

Browse other tasty dishes in Oxford

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Tomato Soup

Quesadillas

Mushroom Burgers

Jambalaya

Veggie Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Oxford to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet

Cordova

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (858 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston