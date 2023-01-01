Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Oxford

Go
Oxford restaurants
Toast

Oxford restaurants that serve garlic bread

Main pic

 

Oby’s - 1931 University Ave

1931 University Ave, Oxford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$1.75
More about Oby’s - 1931 University Ave
Item pic

 

Lost Pizza Co - Oxford

800 College Hill Rd., Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread Sticks$5.99
Garlic Bread Sticks, Cup of Marinara
More about Lost Pizza Co - Oxford

Browse other tasty dishes in Oxford

Quesadillas

Fajitas

Spaghetti

Catfish Sandwiches

Egg Rolls

Shrimp Basket

Philly Cheesesteaks

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Oxford to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (10 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1180 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1255 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1297 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (733 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston