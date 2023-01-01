Greek salad in Oxford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

My Michelle's Catering

3000 Old Taylor Road, Suite C, Oxford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole 30 Greek Salad (Vegan, Vegetarian, GF)$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Toasted Pine Nuts, Greek Olives, Greek Red Wine Vinaigrette.
263 cal, 14g fat, 33g carbs, 12g protein, 8g fiber ~Nutritional information does not include any substitutions, extras or add-ons.
Kale Greek Salad with Beef Tenderloin (GF)$16.00
Grilled Beef Tenderloin, Kale, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Greek Olives, Feta, Greek Red Wine Vinaigrette.
529 cal, 45g fat, 12g carbs, 20g protein, 8g fiber ~Nutritional information does not include any substitutions, extras or add-ons.
Lost Pizza Co - Oxford

800 College Hill Rd., Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$11.99
Lettuce,Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Grilled Artichoke, Red Onion, Olive Salad, Banana Peppers,Roasted Red Peppers, Goat Cheese
