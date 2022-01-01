Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken sandwiches in
Oxford
/
Oxford
/
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Oxford restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Proud Larrys
211 S Lamar Blvd, Oxford
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$11.00
Grill Chicken Sand
More about Proud Larrys
Oxford Burger Company
920 Jackson Ave, East Oxford
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$9.00
Grilled chicken with mayo, lettuce, tom and onion.
More about Oxford Burger Company
