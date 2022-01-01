Grilled chicken sandwiches in Oxford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oxford restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Proud Larrys

211 S Lamar Blvd, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grill Chicken Sand
More about Proud Larrys
Oxford Burger Company image

 

Oxford Burger Company

920 Jackson Ave, East Oxford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled chicken with mayo, lettuce, tom and onion.
More about Oxford Burger Company

