Poboy in Oxford

Ajax Diner
118 Courthouse Square, Oxford
|Shrimp Poboy
|$10.00
House battered and fried shrimp , served on Gambino's soft and flaky french bread, dressed with cabbage, mayo, pickle, served with crinkle cut fries, sub a veggie for $1, $2 for mac and cheese
Oby’s - 1931 University Ave
1931 University Ave, Oxford
|Ham and Cheese Poboy
|$8.25
Smoked pit ham topped with swiss cheese. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss
|Chicken Salad Poboy
|$8.50
Mayo, lettuce, and tomato
|Corned Beef Poboy
|$9.50
Slow-cooked. Topped with swiss cheese and mayo only. Mayo and swiss