Poboy in Oxford

Oxford restaurants
Toast

Oxford restaurants that serve poboy

Ajax Diner

118 Courthouse Square, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Poboy$10.00
House battered and fried shrimp , served on Gambino's soft and flaky french bread, dressed with cabbage, mayo, pickle, served with crinkle cut fries, sub a veggie for $1, $2 for mac and cheese
More about Ajax Diner
Oby’s - 1931 University Ave

1931 University Ave, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ham and Cheese Poboy$8.25
Smoked pit ham topped with swiss cheese. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss
Chicken Salad Poboy$8.50
Mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Corned Beef Poboy$9.50
Slow-cooked. Topped with swiss cheese and mayo only. Mayo and swiss
More about Oby’s - 1931 University Ave

