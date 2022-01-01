Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Quiche in
Oxford
/
Oxford
/
Quiche
Oxford restaurants that serve quiche
My Michelle's Catering
3000 Old Taylor Road, Suite C, Oxford
No reviews yet
Mini Assorted Quiche (12)
$18.00
More about My Michelle's Catering
Boure' - 110 Courthouse Square
110 Courthouse Square, Oxford
No reviews yet
Quiche
$15.00
More about Boure' - 110 Courthouse Square
Browse other tasty dishes in Oxford
Philly Cheesesteaks
Pies
Kale Salad
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Caesar Salad
Catfish Sandwiches
Po Boy
Caesar Salad
More near Oxford to explore
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Tupelo
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Starkville
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Olive Branch
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Southaven
Avg 2.8
(7 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Cordova
No reviews yet
Arlington
No reviews yet
Millington
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Tupelo
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Starkville
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Columbus
No reviews yet
Jackson
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(970 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1015 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston