Salmon in Oxford

Oxford restaurants
Oxford restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

My Michelle's Catering

3000 Old Taylor Road, Suite C, Oxford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Everything Bagel Crusted Salmon (GF)$18.00
6 Ounce Everything Bagel Crusted Salmon Filet with Side of Squash Casserole & Rattlesnake Beans
Lemon-Basil Salmon w/ Potatoes & Asparagus (GF)$18.00
6 Ounce Lemon-Basil Salmon, Roasted Asparagus & Roasted Red Potatoes. 480 cal, 19g fat,
40g carbs, 39g protein, 3g fiber ~Nutritional information does not include any substitutions, extras or add-ons
Lemon-Basil Salmon w/ Broccoli & Quinoa (GF)$18.00
6 Ounce Lemon-Basil Salmon, Roasted Broccoli & Quinoa. 480 cal, 19g fat, 40g carbs,
39g protein, 5g fiber ~Nutritional information does not include any substitutions, extras or add-ons
More about My Michelle's Catering
Banner pic

 

Boure' - 110 Courthouse Square

110 Courthouse Square, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon BLT$15.00
grilled salmon, guacamole, bacon, tomato and spinach tossed in cilantro-lime vinaigrette on sourdough
Grilled Salmon$27.00
Corn puree, grilled okra, chili vinaigrette
More about Boure' - 110 Courthouse Square

