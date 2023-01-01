Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp basket in
Oxford
/
Oxford
/
Shrimp Basket
Oxford restaurants that serve shrimp basket
Oby’s - 1931 University Ave
1931 University Ave, Oxford
No reviews yet
Kid's Shrimp Basket
$6.95
Waffle fries
More about Oby’s - 1931 University Ave
Boure' - 110 Courthouse Square
110 Courthouse Square, Oxford
No reviews yet
Fried Popcorn Shrimp Basket
$13.00
More about Boure' - 110 Courthouse Square
Browse other tasty dishes in Oxford
Pies
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Salmon
Tomato Basil Soup
Jambalaya
Boneless Wings
Burritos
Veggie Burgers
More near Oxford to explore
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Starkville
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Tupelo
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Olive Branch
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Cordova
No reviews yet
Southaven
Avg 2.8
(10 restaurants)
Arlington
No reviews yet
Millington
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Tupelo
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Starkville
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Columbus
No reviews yet
Jackson
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1132 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(119 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(290 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1213 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1253 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(715 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston