Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spinach salad in
Oxford
/
Oxford
/
Spinach Salad
Oxford restaurants that serve spinach salad
Proud Larrys
211 S Lamar Blvd, Oxford
No reviews yet
Spinach Salad
$12.00
Spin Salad
More about Proud Larrys
Oby’s - 1931 University Ave
1931 University Ave, Oxford
No reviews yet
Mandarin Spinach Salad
$10.95
Fresh spinach topped with applewood bacon, toasted almonds, Mandarin oranges and fresh mushrooms. Almonds, oranges, mushrooms, and bacon
More about Oby’s - 1931 University Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Oxford
Salmon
Veggie Burgers
Hummus
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Chicken Sandwiches
Cookies
Sliders
Chicken Salad
More near Oxford to explore
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(148 restaurants)
Starkville
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Tupelo
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Olive Branch
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Cordova
No reviews yet
Southaven
Avg 2.8
(9 restaurants)
Arlington
No reviews yet
Millington
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Tupelo
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(148 restaurants)
Starkville
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Columbus
No reviews yet
Jackson
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1077 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(274 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1169 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1191 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(703 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston