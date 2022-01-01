Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tomato soup in
Oxford
/
Oxford
/
Tomato Soup
Oxford restaurants that serve tomato soup
Boure'
110 Courthouse Square, Oxford
No reviews yet
Cup Tomato Basil Soup
$5.00
garnished with fried white cheddar
Bowl Tomato Basil Soup
$7.00
garnished with fried white cheddar
More about Boure'
Greenline Salads
1002 Van Buren Avenue, Oxford
No reviews yet
TOMATO BASIL SOUP
$6.00
More about Greenline Salads
