Oxford restaurants you'll love

Oxford's top cuisines

American
Burger
Burgers
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try Oxford restaurants

Ramen Hachi image

RAMEN

Ramen Hachi

17 W Church St, Oxford

Avg 4.8 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLACK GARLIC TONKOTSU 豚骨$12.99
traditional rich pork bone broth, black garlic oil, chashu, ajitama, menma, narutomaki, kizami ginger, scallions
Chashu Bun MUST TRY!!!$7.99
Braised pork, scallions, sweet soy, Japanese Mayo
MAZEMEN (v) まぜ麺$10.99
vegetarian no-broth ramen, yuzu dressing, layu, ajitama, wakame seaweed, sweet corn, scallions, kizami ginger, nori
More about Ramen Hachi
Gaslight Brewhouse image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Gaslight Brewhouse

325 South College Avenue, Oxford

Avg 4.4 (3144 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Honey Mustard Wrap$11.00
Crispy chicken tossed in Gaslight honey mustard, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, buttermilk ranch and served in a honey wheat wrap.
Salmon$20.00
Alaskan salmon served with wild rice and choice of side.
BBQ Bacon Burger$12.00
Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, Brew homemade BBQ Sauce, topped with fresh onion crisps.
More about Gaslight Brewhouse
Consumer pic

 

Pickle & Pig

77 S Main St, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Crachet Family Pudding$9.00
Library made bread pudding with a Bootleggered custard, served warm with a scoop of homemade vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with bourbon vanilla cream sauce.
The Southern Gump$18.00
Chili-Lime Cajun Shrimp + Green Chile Cheesy Grits + Andouille Sausage
The Odyssey$13.50
Quinoa Patty+ Feta+ Tomato+ Kalamata Olives+ Greens+ Library Feta Vinaigrette+ Wheat Bun
More about Pickle & Pig
Don's Carryout and Eric's Pizza image

PIZZA

Don's Carryout and Eric's Pizza

4325 hamilton richmond rd, Oxford

Avg 4.7 (189 reviews)
Takeout
More about Don's Carryout and Eric's Pizza
