Oxford restaurants you'll love

RAMEN
Ramen Hachi
17 W Church St, Oxford
|Popular items
|BLACK GARLIC TONKOTSU 豚骨
|$12.99
traditional rich pork bone broth, black garlic oil, chashu, ajitama, menma, narutomaki, kizami ginger, scallions
|Chashu Bun MUST TRY!!!
|$7.99
Braised pork, scallions, sweet soy, Japanese Mayo
|MAZEMEN (v) まぜ麺
|$10.99
vegetarian no-broth ramen, yuzu dressing, layu, ajitama, wakame seaweed, sweet corn, scallions, kizami ginger, nori
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Gaslight Brewhouse
325 South College Avenue, Oxford
|Popular items
|Honey Mustard Wrap
|$11.00
Crispy chicken tossed in Gaslight honey mustard, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, buttermilk ranch and served in a honey wheat wrap.
|Salmon
|$20.00
Alaskan salmon served with wild rice and choice of side.
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$12.00
Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, Brew homemade BBQ Sauce, topped with fresh onion crisps.
Pickle & Pig
77 S Main St, Oxford
|Popular items
|The Crachet Family Pudding
|$9.00
Library made bread pudding with a Bootleggered custard, served warm with a scoop of homemade vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with bourbon vanilla cream sauce.
|The Southern Gump
|$18.00
Chili-Lime Cajun Shrimp + Green Chile Cheesy Grits + Andouille Sausage
|The Odyssey
|$13.50
Quinoa Patty+ Feta+ Tomato+ Kalamata Olives+ Greens+ Library Feta Vinaigrette+ Wheat Bun