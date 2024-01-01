Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Oxford

Go
Oxford restaurants
Toast

Oxford restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Fridge & Pantry

35 E Church St, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$8.49
2 eggs, grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla
More about Fridge & Pantry
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio

325 South College Avenue, Oxford

Avg 4.4 (3144 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Barbacoa Burrito Bowl$15.50
Brookwood Farms smoked barbacoa, cilantro lime rice, corn pico de gallo, black beans, diced tomato, and shredded cheddar cheese, with Brew Homemade salsa & guacamole.
More about Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio

