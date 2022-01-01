Chicken salad in Oxford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oxford restaurants
Toast

Oxford restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Fridge & Pantry

35 E Church St, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grape Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.49
House made grape pecan chicken salad served on a buttery croissant.
More about Fridge & Pantry
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio

325 South College Avenue, Oxford

Avg 4.4 (3144 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad$14.00
Romaine, onions, diced tomatoes, cheddar, tortilla strips, tossed in buttermilk ranch dressing and topped with chicken and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Crispy fried chicken, buffalo sauce, mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles, & bleu cheese dressing on the side.
More about Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio

