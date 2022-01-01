Chicken salad in Oxford
Oxford restaurants that serve chicken salad
Fridge & Pantry
35 E Church St, Oxford
|Grape Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.49
House made grape pecan chicken salad served on a buttery croissant.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio
325 South College Avenue, Oxford
|BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, onions, diced tomatoes, cheddar, tortilla strips, tossed in buttermilk ranch dressing and topped with chicken and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Crispy fried chicken, buffalo sauce, mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles, & bleu cheese dressing on the side.