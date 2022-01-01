Chicken wraps in Oxford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fridge & Pantry

35 E Church St, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
HALF Greek Chicken Wrap$5.99
HALF Chicken Caesar Wrap$5.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.49
Lemon pepper chicken, parmesan, romaine lettuce and caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
More about Fridge & Pantry
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio

325 South College Avenue, Oxford

Avg 4.4 (3144 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, buttermilk ranch dressing served in a honey wheat wrap. Try subbing out Atomic hot sauce to take it up a notch.
More about Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio

