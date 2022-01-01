Clam chowder in Oxford
Oxford restaurants that serve clam chowder
Gaslight Brewhouse
325 South College Avenue, Oxford
|Clam Chowder Bowl
|$7.00
This type of clam chowder is also known as “Boston” clam chowder and features a rich creamy base with potatoes, onions, celery and carrots.
Garnished with parsley and a side of oyster crackers. A great add on would be bacon crumbles!
Pickle & Pig
77 S Main St, Oxford
|Cup Clam Chowder
|$4.00
