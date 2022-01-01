Pretzels in Oxford
Oxford restaurants that serve pretzels
Fridge & Pantry
35 E Church St, Oxford
|Pretzel Sticks & Beer Cheese
|$7.99
3 Large Bavarian Pretzels served with Fat Tire Beer Cheese
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio
325 South College Avenue, Oxford
|Beer Cheese Pretzel Burger
|$13.00
Topped with RhinegeistTruth IPA beer cheese, seasoned onion crispy's and served on an old world pretzel bun.
|Pretzels & Beer Cheese
|$12.00
Blend of cheeses. Rhinegeist Truth IPA and seasoning. Served with oven baked pretzels.