Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Oxford

Go
Oxford restaurants
Toast

Oxford restaurants that serve pretzels

Consumer pic

 

Fridge & Pantry

35 E Church St, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Sticks & Beer Cheese$7.99
3 Large Bavarian Pretzels served with Fat Tire Beer Cheese
More about Fridge & Pantry
Beer Cheese Pretzel Burger image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio

325 South College Avenue, Oxford

Avg 4.4 (3144 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beer Cheese Pretzel Burger$13.00
Topped with RhinegeistTruth IPA beer cheese, seasoned onion crispy's and served on an old world pretzel bun.
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$12.00
Blend of cheeses. Rhinegeist Truth IPA and seasoning. Served with oven baked pretzels.
More about Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio

Browse other tasty dishes in Oxford

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Cobb Salad

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Oxford to explore

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Miamisburg

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Springboro

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston